🚔 Ocean County College dean James Hadley arrested in Pleasantville, accused of arranging sex with a teen under 16.

⚖️ Hadley faces multiple charges including sexual assault, luring a minor, and child endangerment.

📱 Investigators say messages on the victim's phone revealed prior paid sexual encounters.

PLEASANTVILLE — One of the deans at Ocean County College is accused of repeatedly paying a young teen for sex.

On Friday, James Hadley, 66, of Barnegat, was charged with second-degree counts of sexual assault of a victim under the age of 16 and luring a minor to commit a sexual act. He was also charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

The charges were based on three incidents in March, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Arrest made in Pleasantville during arranged meeting

Before his arrest on Friday, Hadley traveled from Ocean County to Pleasantville to meet a juvenile to engage in a sexual act.

When he arrived, Hadley was arrested by detectives from Pleasantville Police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit.

Breaking AC, which cited an affidavit filed in the case, reported that the victim’s mother discovered messages on her child’s phone and went to the police the day before.

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Investigators say messages revealed prior paid encounters

Investigators found Hadley had previously met the child at least twice before and paid the child to perform sexual acts.

The affidavit said they communicated through Zangi, an encrypted app that allows for anonymous users.

Hadley had until recently been appointed as the dean of the Ocean County College School of Business and Social Sciences.On Monday, the college’s website listed Timothy Landers as acting dean.

Hadley has also worked as a professor for Kean University, which has a satellite campus with Ocean County College in Toms River.

"James Hadley’s contract as an adjunct instructor at Kean Ocean was terminated effective today, March 16, following notification of his arrest," a spokesperson for Kean said to New Jersey 101.5.

Ocean County College in Toms River (Google Maps) Ocean County College in Toms River (Google Maps) loading...

Ocean County College did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ocean County Commissioner Jennifer Bacchione declined to comment, citing it as "a personnel matter."

Anyone with information regarding serious crimes was asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or fill our an anonymous form on the Prosecutor’s Office website.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

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