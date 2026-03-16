🚨 Ordinary morning dog walks turn violent in Irvington.

🚨 Newark man convicted of sexual assault, kidnapping and assault.

🚨 Police captured him in Virginia two days after the violent spree.

IRVINGTON — A New Jersey man has been convicted of a litany of crimes after his rampage that targeted people walking their dogs.

The verdict for Caream Davis, 46, of Newark, was handed down on Friday, March 6, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. After a four-day trial, the jury found him guilty of nine counts, including:

🔴 first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts;

🔴 first-degree kidnapping, one count;

🔴 second-degree aggravated assault, one count;

🔴 third-degree aggravated assault, one count;

🔴 third-degree making terroristic threats, one count;

🔴 third-degree criminal restraint, one count;

🔴 and third-degree child endangerment, two counts.

Sentencing for Davis is scheduled for July 20. Prosecutors say he faces 30 years to life in prison.

Caream Davis (Essex County Prosecutor's Office/Canva) Caream Davis (Essex County Prosecutor's Office/Canva) loading...

Violent Irvington attacks on dog walkers

Investigators said the attacks happened in the streets of Irvington on June 3, 2024. Assistant Prosecutor Logan Teisch said it took "extraordinary courage" for the victims to face Davis in court.

"The victims went outside that morning to simply walk their dogs. They could not have imagined how that ordinary task would change their lives forever," said Teisch.

One woman was walking her dogs that Monday morning nearly two years ago when Davis came up from behind.

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Out of nowhere, Davis punched the 51-year-old woman in the back of the head. She fell to the ground, and he kept punching her as she was down, prosecutors said. Davis walked away after the violent attack.

Davis kept going for a few blocks until he found a boy walking his dog. Prosecutors said he briefly talked to the boy and then grabbed him by the neck and strangled him. Then, Davis carried the boy off to the side of a building and sexually assaulted him while threatening to kill him.

Davis fled south after the violent spree. He was arrested in Richmond, Virginia, two days after the attacks.

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