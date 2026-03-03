Welcome to March in New Jersey, the climatological start of Spring. Although the official start of the season is still less than a month away, we're already beginning to see and feel the changes in New Jersey.

Soon enough, we'll be seeing temperatures in the 50s, 60s, and 70s, along with beautiful blue skies. And even if we get more snow, it won't be able to stick around as long anymore thanks to the suns higher angle in the sky.

Once all the snow melts, we'll start seeing those flowers popping up all over the state once again. All the shades of yellow, red, pink, white, and more will be visible all over New Jersey.

However, there is one so-called flower that's already starting to pop up around the state. And it's one that we honestly want.

We want it because it helps us protect our cars. The big bright orange color makes it easy to see and for us to avoid driving it over.

So what is this big glorious flower? It's the state flower of pothole season, the giant orange traffic cone growing out of those massive craters.

The fake flower of New Jersey

When I spotted this, I just had to take a picture of it as a reminder of what we're about to to go through here in the state. In fact, I already struck some massive craters without cones in them. I'm really glad this one does have it.

It's a state flower I'm OK to see because it'll stop me from potentially causing damage to my car. Those craters are no joke, thank god some of them have this orange traffic cone in the middle of them.

Not a pretty "flower," but...

Looks aren't everything, even with these fake flowers. And all joking aside, pothole season is already shaping up to be vicious after such a brutally cold and snowy winter.

Let's hope more of these cone pop up in the craters. Not because we want more potholes, but so we can avoid them.

And don't worry. Soon enough, the Garden State will be flooded with all those other, more beautiful flowers we look forward to every spring season.

