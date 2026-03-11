One of NJ’s earliest flowers are finally visible and fully bloomed
Thanks to the arrival of fake spring (you know, those short lived 80 degree March temps), virtually all the snow in New Jersey has finally melted (minus the massive parking piles that'll probably be with us until late June, of course). I have to admit, it was kind of strange to see grass once again and not white everywhere.
But along with the grass is another very welcoming sight. The very beginning of flowers pushing through the ground.
ALSO READ: NJ's most popular flower color in New Jersey may surprise you
Before you know it, colorful flowers will be blooming all over the Garden State in what has got to be one of the most welcomed spring seasons in a long time. Especially after such a brutally cold and snowy winter.
A little more snow
No, it's not the kind of snow you're thinking. I'm talking about snowdrops, one of New Jersey's earliest flowers.
Normally, you'd start seeing these little guys as early as Feb. 1. But since we faced such a prolonged period of snow cover, these little guys weren't really visible at all.
But now, they're out in full force, and it's beautiful to see. The kind of snowdrops we don't mind seeing this time of year in New Jersey.
