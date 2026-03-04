The cold and snow of the winter of 2026 is slowly fading in the rearview mirror. Before we know it, we'll be basking in the sun and hitting the beach for another summer in the Garden State.

But before we get there, we have to get through one of the more colorful times of year (outside fall foliage, of course). Yes, we're talking about those beautiful spring flowers.

And with the longer days and shorter nights, it's only a matter of time before that color pops up all throughout the Garden State. Plus, New Jersey will be back in Daylight Saving Time, meaning brighter evenings to enjoy all that color.

But have you ever stopped to think about what the most popular flower color is? There is a clear favorite in New Jersey. That is, if our listeners have anything to say about it.

Purple Flowers Mike Brant - TSM loading...

New Jersey's favorite flower color

Now that the two coldest months are behind us, I decided to do some flower trivia recently during my weekend shows. But along with that, I also asked our listeners one very simple question. What is your favorite flower color?

In my opinion, I thought something like red or pink would be way in the lead. And even though both those colors did get votes, it didn't end up as number one.

As it turns out, New Jersey (well, most of our weekend morning listeners at least), prefer the color yellow. And you know what? I think that's a great choice.

Yellow is very bright and welcoming. But hey, that's only a small sampling of our audience. What's your favorite flower color of spring? I'm sure it's just as vibrant as the color yellow.

Daffodil yellow flower Mike Brant - TSM loading...

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.