You wouldn’t think there would be much in common between U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and rocker/actor Jon Bon Jovi.

One was a lifelong bachelor and didn’t get married until last year at age 56. His wife is 18 years younger. The other has been married to his high school sweetheart for 37 years and they’re both 64.

One was raised in North Jersey, the other in Central.

One attended college and earned a master’s degree, the other chose music.

Cory Booker and Bon Jovi Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival/ Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Live Nation/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

They are more alike than you think

In a roundabout way, one more direct and the other indirect, they’ve both served their public.

While Cory Booker rose through the political ranks to become the senior senator from New Jersey in the United States Senate, Jon Bon Jovi simply volunteered when he wasn’t selling out stadiums and millions of albums. His charitable heart is well-known in New Jersey and his Soul Kitchen continues its campaign against hunger.

Well, these two Jersey guys are going to be appearing together on the same stage.

Cory Booker and Bon Jovi Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images/ Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Disney+/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

They will be at Newark’s NJPAC on Sunday, March 22.

Booker has a new book coming out called “Stand,” and it’s basically a call to action for American service and idealism.

“Jon Bon Jovi is a literal rockstar, but more than that, from causes ranging from affordable housing to supporting our veterans, he is a rockstar of service, and a statesman for the best of America in his own right,” Booker told NJ Monthly in an interview.

So he’ll be there. They’ll both be speaking on shared values and the direction of our nation. The talk is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 22. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased here.

