Jon Bon Jovi has been on a real rollercoaster lately.

He’s had his ups, like becoming a grandfather at 63 with son Jake and daughter-in-law Millie Bobby Brown adopting a baby, and his downs like his ongoing vocal cord struggles and rehab sidelining full-length concerts. Not to mention his battle to keep helping the needy with his Soul Kitchen project in Toms River.

Bon Jovi Bon Jovi via Youtube loading...

Well, here’s another one.

On Friday, he debuted a new song on YouTube. It’s called “Red, White, and Jersey,” and with a title like that, you could think Jon is going full Springsteen and getting political. It’s known that New Jersey is a heavily Democratic blue state, so that title could sound like some political rant.

It’s not. Listen for yourself.

It’s just a love song about a couple still going strong years later. But it’s undeniably a Jersey love story. It uses Teaneck as a backdrop. Places like Cedar Market, Teaneck Cinemas, and Lark Street Music are all seen.

Bon Jovi Music Video Bon Jovi via Youtube loading...

A lot of people from that area of the Garden State took to social media this weekend, saying how nostalgic the video made them.

It's gotten hundreds of thousands of views in just a few days. It also features iconic New Jersey images like a diner and a boardwalk, and really feels special. Not to mention it’s a cute and catchy song apart from the video. A big up for Jon Bon Jovi!