Just like the family duties of a younger brother, Jon Bon Jovi carved out time to take his big brother to rehearsal.

The lift was twofold, one to get Bruce to the recital hall at Ocean Grove for a big rehearsal and the second was to listen to that rehearsal so that Jon could give some poignant feedback to Bruce & The E-Street Band who are getting ready to kick-off their Land of Hope and Dreams Tour that begins at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday, March 31.

Rehearsal sets the tone for ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ tour

According to a report by Chris Jordan of the Asbury Park Press, the songs played during the rehearsal adhered to the theme of the Land of Hopes and Dreams tour and album. Springsteen also released the song Streets of Minneapolis on Jan. 28 as a reaction to the fatal shootings in Minnesota.

The rehearsal focused on songs tied to the theme of the upcoming Land of Hope and Dreams Tour, which kicks off March 31 at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Reports indicate the setlist closely reflects the tone of the tour and its companion album — blending hopeful messages with heavier emotional themes.

Springsteen also released the song Streets of Minneapolis in January, following fatal shootings in Minnesota, underscoring how current events are influencing his creative direction.

A tour shaped by emotion, politics, and reflection

Springsteen has opened major tours in Minnesota before — most notably the Born in the U.S.A. tour in 1984 — but this time the context is very different.

While Land of Hope and Dreams carries an uplifting message on the surface, Springsteen has been vocal in interviews and on social media about feeling frustrated and disheartened by recent events.

Fans expecting a purely nostalgic, feel-good rock show may find this tour more politically and emotionally charged than past outings.

What fans can expect from the upcoming concerts

If you are looking for a warm and fuzzy, rock and roll Bruce concert experience that is not politically charged, this is not the concert for you. If you are a believer in working toward change, then you will probably leave feeling charged from a gospel-like experience.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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