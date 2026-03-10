🎸 Bruce Springsteen has had a whirlwind year with a new biographical film, protest song, upcoming tour, and a live album release tied to Record Store Day.

🏛️ Now, the new Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music will open June 7 at Monmouth University.

🎶 The 32,000-square-foot facility will feature exhibits, archives, interactive experiences and performances celebrating Springsteen and the broader story of American music.

WEST LONG BRANCH — Bruce Springsteen has been a very busy New Jersey guy lately.

Springsteen biopic, new protest song and tour keep the Boss in the spotlight

First, his biographical film, "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere", which centers around the making of the Nebraska album, came out in theaters in October 2025.

Springsteen and the E Street Band announced they are back on the road with their “Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour” beginning March 31 in Minneapolis and ending on May 27 in Washington, D.C., with stops in between in Newark, New York, and Philadelphia.

New live album from Asbury Park show arriving on Record Store Day

The Boss also recently announced that a live album, Live From Asbury Park 2024, a collection of songs he performed at the Sea Hear Now festival last year, is set for release on Record Store Day, April 18, 2026.

Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music opening at Monmouth University

Tired yet? There’s more.

The Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music, located on the campus of Monmouth University, will open to the public on June 7.

This cultural venue has evolved from the home of the Bruce Springsteen archives into a national hub for programs, exhibits, concerts, scholarships, and education initiatives on all aspects of American music.

Formerly known as the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music, the institution was renamed in January to reflect its expanded mission---preserving the legacy of the Boss, and celebrating the history of American music and its diversity of artists and genres.

Inside the $50 million museum celebrating Springsteen and American music

The new 32,000 square-foot, $50 million building includes exhibition galleries, research archives, immersive interactive experiences, and a performance theater.

The exhibits chronicle Springsteen’s career and explore his creative process with thematic displays and more than a dozen interactive experiences. A brand new documentary by award-winning director Thom Zimny unveils Springsteen’s role in American music.

“Popular music is one of America’s most enduring and respected cultural resources and Bruce Springsteen is one of its most important artists,” said BSCAM Founding Executive Director Robert Santelli.

He predicts the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music will be a busy place, which will not only add a new research dimension to Monmouth University but will also be a place where Springsteen fans can better understand his vast body of music and become more sophisticated listeners of it.

“We are proud to open this new destination to scholars, students, fans, and neighbors as a place where American music in all of its forms can be preserved, studied, and celebrated,” said Monmouth University President Patrick F. Leahy.

Advance ticket sales will begin online in April.

