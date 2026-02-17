🎸 After days of rumors, Bruce Springsteen confirms a 20-date “Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour.”

📍 The E Street Band will hit Newark, Belmont Park, Brooklyn, Manhattan and Philadelphia this spring.

🎶 Springsteen’s “Streets of Minneapolis,” inspired by a deadly ICE shooting, topped iTunes charts worldwide.

Hope you have plenty of money for tickets, Springnuts.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are going on tour in 2026.

Rumors were flying over the past couple of days that Springsteen was going to make an important announcement on 2.17.26. Would it be a tour? A new album?

Well, according to the Boss’s official website, dates have been posted for what is being billed as the “Land of Hope and Dreams American” Tour.

Bruce Springsteen In Concert - Brooklyn, NY Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen 2026 “Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour”

So far, 20 dates have been announced.

The tour kicks off in Minneapolis at The Target Center on March 31, and concludes in Washington, D.C. at Nationals Park on May 27.

New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia concert dates revealed

In between, there are dates scheduled for New Jersey, New York, and Philadelphia.

April 20 – Newark (Prudential Center)

May 5 – Belmont Park, New York, (UBS Arena)

May 8 – Philadelphia (Xfinity Mobile Arena)

May 11 and May 16 – New York, New York (MSG)

May 14 – Brooklyn, New York (Barclays Center)

Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 21 for most venues.

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Perform At The Kia Forum (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Springsteen has been very critical recently about the Trump Administration, particularly with what happened to Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were shot and killed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents (ICE) in Minneapolis last month.

The New Jersey rocker was so angry about it that during a performance at the Light of Day Winterfest in Red Bank on January 17, he condemned federal immigration operations in Minneapolis and called for ICE to leave.

Bruce Springsteen makes a surprise appearance at WhyHunger's 50th Anniversary event at The Stone Pony on December 14, 2025 (Screenshot from YouTube video)

Days later, Springsteen wrote the song, “Streets of Minneapolis,” in roughly one day. He composed it on January 24, recorded it shortly after, and released it on January 28.

The song addresses the killings of Good and Pretti in Minneapolis by ICE agents. The anti-ICE protest anthem was so powerful that it hit No. 1 on iTunes in 19 countries.

A full list of concert dates and ticket sales can be found here.

