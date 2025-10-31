The Boss returns home: Springsteen spotted at NJ diner
We’ve heard a lot about Bruce Springsteen in the last few weeks, with his biopic "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" being released in theaters.
Perhaps the nostalgia of revisiting his past made him want to get a taste of his hometown.
That’s where Roberto’s Freehold Grill comes in.
Bruce sprang from his cage on Highway 9 and landed on East Main Street to make a stop at a downtown Freehold establishment.
I guess his heart wasn’t the only thing that was hungry!
Pauses for the applause and laughter that will never come.
Bruce Springsteen spotted at Roberto’s Freehold Grill
The Grill posted a pic of Springsteen on their Facebook page with the caption “Greetings from the BOSS on this beautiful rainy day in Jersey, my hometown.”
Bruce has been a longtime fan of Roberto’s Freehold Grill (formerly Tony’s Freehold Grill), he’s frequently seen there signing memorabilia.
It makes sense that he’d have such an affinity for it; it’s less than a mile from where he grew up on Institute Street.
Roberto’s Freehold Grill is located at 59 East Main St. in Freehold.
As a native Freeholder, this just marks another instance where I’m annoyed that I missed out on seeing The Boss in person.
Just a few months ago I was a few miles away from Roberto’s at another one of Springsteen’s haunts, Jersey Freeze.
I kid you not when I tell you I missed him by a few minutes. Dare I say, he was walking in, I was walking out.
Seeing Bruce at one of his beloved establishments feels like a rite of passage. I mean, seriously, do I have to give up my Freehold card at this point?
