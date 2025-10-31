We’ve heard a lot about Bruce Springsteen in the last few weeks, with his biopic "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" being released in theaters.

Perhaps the nostalgia of revisiting his past made him want to get a taste of his hometown.

That’s where Roberto’s Freehold Grill comes in.

Bruce sprang from his cage on Highway 9 and landed on East Main Street to make a stop at a downtown Freehold establishment.

I guess his heart wasn’t the only thing that was hungry!

Pauses for the applause and laughter that will never come.

Bruce Springsteen spotted at Roberto’s Freehold Grill

The Grill posted a pic of Springsteen on their Facebook page with the caption “Greetings from the BOSS on this beautiful rainy day in Jersey, my hometown.”

Bruce has been a longtime fan of Roberto’s Freehold Grill (formerly Tony’s Freehold Grill), he’s frequently seen there signing memorabilia.

It makes sense that he’d have such an affinity for it; it’s less than a mile from where he grew up on Institute Street.

Roberto’s Freehold Grill is located at 59 East Main St. in Freehold.

As a native Freeholder, this just marks another instance where I’m annoyed that I missed out on seeing The Boss in person.

Just a few months ago I was a few miles away from Roberto’s at another one of Springsteen’s haunts, Jersey Freeze.

I kid you not when I tell you I missed him by a few minutes. Dare I say, he was walking in, I was walking out.

Seeing Bruce at one of his beloved establishments feels like a rite of passage. I mean, seriously, do I have to give up my Freehold card at this point?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

