Any New Jerseyan knows how spoiled we are when it comes to our food. We always highlight our pizzerias or bagel shops, but our delis are also unmatched.

Whether it’s a favorite sandwich or salad that you’re looking for, we all have our go-to spots.

Chipotle Chicken Cheesesteak at Millburn Deli (via Instagram) Chipotle Chicken Cheesesteak at Millburn Deli (via Instagram)

One popular deli just opened another New Jersey location in Bergen County

Millburn Delicatessen is beloved in the Garden State and just by looking at their menu, I can see why.

Chipotle Christmas Crunch at the Millburn Deli (via Instagram) Chipotle Christmas Crunch at the Millburn Deli (via Instagram)

You have your pick of punny items like the “Godfadda” chicken cutlet sandwich, the “Gossip Girl” sliced grilled chicken breast sandwich, “The Gobbler” which is like a Thanksgiving dinner on rye, or the “Soprano” with grilled chicken, pepperoni.

They also serve a variety of Sloppy Joes and salads.

A grilled summer sandwich at Millburn Deli (via Instagram( A grilled summer sandwich at Millburn Deli (via Instagram(

The newest Millburn Dellicatessen is at 15 Oak Street in Ridgewood, NJ.

With a soft launch in mid-June, they had their hard launch on June 20, with lines going out the door, according to their social media.

They’re open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Millburn Deli has five other Garden State locations:

640 Commons Way in Bridgewater, NJ

328 Millburn Ave. in Millburn, NJ

256 Park Street in Montclair, NJ

151 South Street in Morristown, NJ

144 E. Broad Street in Westfield, NJ

Chipotle Christmas Crunch at the Millburn Deli (via Instagram) Chipotle Christmas Crunch at the Millburn Deli (via Instagram)

Hours vary depending on the place, so be sure to check their website for info.

No matter which location you choose, be sure to come in hungry. You’ll leave satisfied.

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The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

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Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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