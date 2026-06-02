🔴 Two people, including a child, were bitten by a raccoon in separate daytime attacks in North Jersey over the weekend.

🔴Both victims are undergoing rabies prevention treatment as officials search for the animal believed responsible.

🔴 Ridgewood residents are being urged to avoid wildlife and report any animals that appear sick, aggressive, or unusually tame.

RIDGEWOOD — Two people, including a child, were attacked by a raccoon in Bergen County over the weekend.

Child bitten in Ridgewood raccoon attack near community garden

Ridgewood police received a report of a raccoon attack on Saturday, May 30, at approximately 7 p.m. in the area of Maple Field and the Community Garden.

According to ABC Eyewitness News, a 7-year-old boy was bitten in the upper leg and is now undergoing rabies treatment as a precaution.

Second raccoon bite victim receives rabies treatment

Police also confirmed on social media that on Saturday night as well, an adult was bitten by what police described as a sick-looking raccoon crossing Meadowbrook Avenue. This person is also receiving rabies prevention treatments.

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Police are urging residents in the Village to remain vigilant in this area. Animal control has been notified and is actively looking for the animal believed to be responsible for the attacks.

Bergen County residents warned to avoid sick or aggressive wildlife

Residents are reminded not to approach, feed, or attempt to handle any wild animals.

Keep children under close supervision when outdoors. Keep pets leashed and under control while outside. Avoid any wildlife that appears aggressive, unusually tame, disoriented, injured, or sick.

Report sightings of aggressive or abnormal animal behavior to the Ridgewood Police Department. If anyone is bitten or scratched by a wild animal, seek medical attention immediately.

Ridgewood considers rabies vaccine pellets after attacks

Ridgewood is considering dropping rabies vaccination pellets in wooded areas where animals congregate, ABC 7 reports. The flavored pellets are safe and, when eaten, can vaccinate wildlife against rabies.

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