5 towns in New Jersey were voted best in the country
It turns out Jersey really is special and if you live here, you should be surprised .. I mean, sure, we’re all well aware of our high property taxes, the rising cost of living, and, if you’re near the shore, the yearly influx of tourists.
It’s hard to ignore the drawbacks. But guess what? We still made an impressive list that we should absolutely brag about.
According to Niche, New Jersey is home to five of the best places to live in the entire U.S.
Yep, you heard that right! Despite all the complaints, New Jersey offers some seriously great towns to call home. We’ve got the beaches, we’ve got the food (no place does food like Jersey), and we’ve got everything from beautiful hiking trails to cozy small towns, dense forests, and even mountains.
Lists like this come out from time to time and I’ll be honest, Ho-Ho-Kus and Rivers Edge aren’t usually on them. But from what the survey says, these are towns we should all be taking a closer look at.
Five fantastic towns that are among the best places to live—not just in Jersey, but in the whole country!
It tells us what we already knew about New Jersey: We’re more than the Jersey shore. From quaint small towns to a dining scene that is unmatched in the entire northeast, New Jersey has it all. And these five towns making a prestigious list like this proves it.
The 5 best towns in NJ
Princeton Junction
A section of West Windsor, Princeton Junction gets A+ for jobs, parks, and public transit. Perfect for easy living.
Ho-Ho-Kus
A+ for schools and that small-town feel, yet it’s a quick hop to NYC.
River Edge
City views without the crazy city prices. A+ all around.
Ridgewood
Great schools, parks, and businesses. A solid, family-friendly option.
Princeton
This town is charming and full of life, with amazing schools, shops, and restaurants.
Not bad, right? Despite the few bumps in the road, Jersey’s got some gems.
