I don’t care how basic it makes me; I will fully admit that I am a sucker for Hallmark or Lifetime rom-coms.

I will watch all 87 minutes of some go-getter woman from ‘the big city’ who focuses too much on her job and not herself.

Because wouldn’t you know it? She’s visiting her hometown for the month of December and, through whimsical circumstances, has to enter a cookie-baking contest to save the town’s gazebo or something.

Do you think she’ll fall in love with a flannel-clad man who shows her the true meaning of Christmas?

Yes? Then let me pour a glass of wine and I’m in.

It doesn’t even have to be in December, I’d happily watch one of those movies with the other women in a nail salon in the middle of July.

But with the fresh snow on the ground in New Jersey, I want to go to a town that makes me feel like I jumped right into one of those films.

Princeton Photo by Nellie Adamyan on Unsplash loading...

What town in New Jersey feels like a Hallmark movie?

The Action Network analyzed thousands of towns across the U.S. based on small business density, historic spots, and winter snowfall to figure out which city in each state has the strongest Hallmark movie potential.

Read More: Explore New Jersey towns that feel like Hallmark Movies

Princeton Photo by Nellie Adamyan on Unsplash loading...

Princeton, NJ

With a population of just over 30,000, Princeton is big enough to walk around, but small enough that you’re likely to run into a familiar face. Perhaps the guy or gal that you bumped into at the bakery last week?

In terms of Historical places, there’s classic colonial charm throughout the town.

The lively downtown area has plenty of cafes, bookstores, and local shops to wander around in. Perhaps you and someone else will reach for the same item and that will be your “meet cute!”

According to The Action Network:

In Hallmark terms, Princeton reads like a textbook holiday town: ivy-covered buildings, tree-lined streets glowing with lights, and a downtown where everyone seems to know one another.

I’ve always thought Princeton feels a little magical when it’s lit up at night. When you throw in additional lights for the holiday season? *Chef’s kiss*

It’s the kind of place where a holiday concert, bookstore signing, or campus event becomes the backdrop for an unexpected reunion.

If I were walking downtown and saw a tall brunette man in a red flannel, I would be convinced that I was an extra in a Hallmark movie and I was about to watch him fall in love with an actress who used to be on the show ‘Full House.’

Take a magical walk in Princeton this winter, just be prepared to leave your high paying city job for a lumberjack.

