When in Rome, do as the Romans do. Or eat Roman-style pizza. Something like that.

When in Ridgewood, you can soon do the same.

Claudia Rovegn is the chef and owner of From Scratch, an Italian restaurant she started in Ridgewood after moving here from Italy in 2013. COVID-19 hit her business hard, so she started offering Roman-style pizza as takeout when those dining restrictions were imposed.

It was later discontinued after the pandemic dining restrictions were lifted, but customers kept asking about it. Rovegno has finally decided to bring back the crispy, Roman-style pizza in its own separate restaurant.

While From Scratch continues doing its thing, there’s now going to be a place called Pizza by From Scratch. It will be at 192 E. Ridgewood Ave in Ridgewood.

Their pizza is a Roman pinsa, an oval-shaped pizza with a lighter dough made with rice, soy and wheat, and more crisp on the bottom. According to nj.com, many of their toppings will be imported from Italy. If you haven’t tried it, you’ll want to. They’ll also be featuring stuffed focaccia which looks absolutely delicious.

Right down the road from each other and under the eye of Chef Rovegn, From Scratch and Pizza by From Scratch will be separate culinary players. At From Scratch located at 44 Ridgewood Avenue, you’ll find lasagna, carbonara, cacio e pepe and plenty more, but you won’t find Roman pinsa and vice-versa.

No opening date for their sister location is being given.