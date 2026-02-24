I hate writing this.

Almost three years ago, I wrote about a wonderful restaurant that had just opened, Brandon’s Pancake House and Ice Cream Parlor. It was named after the son of owners Karl and Aimee Famiano. Brandon is on the spectrum, and they started their restaurant with the mission of making the most loving, accepting, inclusive place for kids and people with autism.

(Canva) (Canva) loading...

I spoke with Aimee at the time, and she explained it to me this way.

“First and foremost, acceptance and compassion. They will be greeted and treated with respect. I have a picture menu for those who need the picture support. I also have poppers, fidget toys and stress balls to help while waiting. I have a wall where the families can be honored by writing their name on a puzzle piece and velcroing it on our Wall of Fame.”

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

This Wildwood Crest restaurant was very popular for almost three years, with customers becoming like family, and with the dream of leaving a thriving business for their son Brandon one day.

Sadly, it’s been reported on nj.com that Brandon’s has closed. The couple said the restaurant going under was due to circumstances beyond their control.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

They broke the news to their fans and autism families on social media a few days ago.

“This message comes with a heavy heart. Due to things out of our control, Brandon’s is closing permanently,” the owners shared. “All of you made us feel like family. The bonds made over the years will last a lifetime.

Thank you all for your support. We are sad too. We thought we found our forever place …. In a way, we did. Reading all the messages, Brandon certainly made a mark on the world."

As a parent of two boys with autism, this got to me. I wish Aimee, Karl, and their son Brandon nothing but the best.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

