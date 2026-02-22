Last week I wrote about the early rush to lock in a summer rental at the Jersey Shore. The calendars were filling up faster than usual, and it was hard not to notice. That story led to the question I kept hearing afterward: with affordability still the top concern in New Jersey, how are families pulling this off?

Why families still prioritize a Jersey Shore summer rental

The short answer is that a week at the shore is ingrained in us. Many of us grew up with it. Now our own families expect it. That one week, somewhere between the last day of school and Labor Day, carries a lot of weight. It sits up there with the holidays as the highlight of the year. And even with taxes, tolls, insurance, mortgage or rent payments, and rising utility bills, people find a way. Side jobs pick up. Extras get trimmed. The shore week stays.

How much does a Jersey Shore rental cost in 2026?

So what does that look like in practical terms?

For a family of four earning around $100,000 a year, the math is tight but not impossible. According to listings and averages compiled by Our Town Rentals, towns like Point Pleasant Beach and Seaside Park typically run between $2,000 and $3,400 for a summer week. Wildwood and North Wildwood often fall in that $2,000 to $4,000 range, depending on size and proximity to the beach. For a $100,000 household, that likely means choosing a modest place, maybe a few blocks from the ocean, and planning carefully for food and entertainment. It might also mean splitting a larger house with extended family. It is not extravagant, but it is doable with intention.

At $200,000 in household income, the options open up. Ocean Grove spans a wide range, roughly $1,700 to $5,800 a week, depending on the property. Lavallette and Brigantine often land between $2,600 and $4,100 or higher. For families in this bracket, the shore week may not require the same level of financial gymnastics, but it is still a significant line item. Between dining out, boardwalk spending, beach badges, and gas, the total climbs quickly. Even here, I suspect most families are making tradeoffs somewhere else in the year.

From Cape May to Spring Lake: when the shore feels less like a stretch

Once household income reaches $300,000, towns like Cape May, Spring Lake, and Spring Lake Heights become more realistic. Weekly rentals in these markets are often well above the midrange, and luxury or high-demand homes can top $6,000 a week. For these families, the shore may feel less like a stretch and more like a standard part of summer. Still, even at higher income levels, writing that check is not nothing.

The broader point is this: the shore week persists because it matters. It is a shared ritual in New Jersey. The affordability question is real. Costs are up across the board. But for many families, that one week justifies the budgeting, the side hustles, the skipped upgrades, the decision to drive an older car a little longer. It is not about excess. It is about tradition, memory, and a reset in the middle of a busy year.

The bookings are early because people are making sure that week is protected. In this state, that has been a top priority for generations!