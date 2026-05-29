Giant Ferris wheel in Wildwood debuting new bells and whistles

Is there anyone in Jersey who hasn't been to Morey’s Pier at least once in their life? I mean even far north like say Mahwah? Of course Philadelphians have been hitting the Wildwood boardwalk forever, riding those rides and winning all that jawn.

Morey’s Pier has been there through all of the '70s, '80s, '90, 2000s and right up until today. And they’re not resting on their laurels and their iconic history.

Entrance to Morey's Pier in Wildwood Entrance to Morey's Pier in Wildwood (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media) loading...

They have some new things happening for summer you need to know about.

The Giant Wheel, their famous Ferris wheel that first opened in 1985 and is one of the tallest on the East Coast at 156 feet, has been refurbished. In addition to a structural makeover, it now features new lighting and visual displays, and it will make its debut this weekend.

Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images loading...

There’s more.

According to nj.com, the Great White roller coaster is also reopening this season after getting track improvements that promise a smoother ride. That coaster first opened there in June of 1996 and has a 100-foot drop and a max speed of 50 mph.

Okay, okay, so it doesn’t match Great Adventure’s old Kingda Ka’s 128-mph launch or over 400-foot drop, but I’ll no sooner get on this one. My God, what is with my stupid phobia of roller coasters?!

Plus, there’s Jack’s Bar, which is new and opened this past Friday. Located in the former lower level of Joe’s Fish Co., it’s said to really capture the carnival/boardwalk vibe and offers great food and adult drinks.

If I’m wrong and not everyone in Jersey has been to Wildwood, maybe you need to change that.

LOOK: Best amusement parks in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best amusement parks in New Jersey using data from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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