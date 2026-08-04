Three NJ bars were just named among best in the entire country

"Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, she walks into mine."

- Rick Blaine, ‘Casablanca’

OK, maybe this line won’t be as legendary as that one, but here goes…

Of all the bars in all the United States named best for 2026 by USA Today, only three are in New Jersey.

USA Today food writers across the country collaborated to pick 38 bars of all types they felt were the very best in our nation. Subjective? Sure. An honor? Most definitely.

Even though a state like ours has no shortage of bars of all types, from great neighborhood dive bars (I’m looking at you Rocky’s in Rahway), to Jersey Shore clubs, sports bars and everything in between, it’s impressive that we made the list three times.

Michael Loccisano, Getty Images Michael Loccisano, Getty Images

D’Jais in Belmar

What might be most impressive is the longevity. This place has gotten people dancing since 1959 and has never taken its foot off the gas. It’s multi-generational, with couples who partied here 40 years ago still drinking and dancing right alongside 21-year-olds discovering it for the first time. Not just still there but still relevant.

Cloverleaf Tavern via Google Street View Cloverleaf Tavern via Google Street View

Cloverleaf Tavern in Caldwell

Not just known for their outstanding craft beers and lively, friendly vibe, they’re one of very few places to put Jersey craft beer on tap. They feature more than 100 rotating domestic and imported labels and they first received a liquor license in 1933.

Riverside Inn Bar via Google Street View Riverside Inn Bar via Google Street View

The Riverside Inn in Cranford

A dive bar in Union County that started as a speakeasy well over a hundred years ago. Good bar food served on paper plates, low prices, tons of locals, and the comfortable friendly feeling that makes fans of all of us who love dive bars.

If your favorite gin joint isn’t on the list, there’s always next year.

Most visited restaurants and diners in Monmouth County, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Monmouth County last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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Which states have the most expensive electric bills? The average total electricity cost in the United States last year was $1,820. That was an increase of $110, or 6.4%, from 2024.

Source: Energy Information Administration via the Joint Economic Committee Democrats

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5