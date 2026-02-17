We are on the downside of winter. Halfway there, as Bon Jovi famously sang in “Livin' on a Prayer.” It will not take a prayer to get to warmer weather, just a little patience. Spring is a little more than a month away, and after that it is a straight shot to Memorial Day Weekend and the start of the Summer of ’26.

If that sounds far off, it is not. And if recent reports are any indication, plenty of people already know that.

Jersey Shore summer rentals 2026 already booking fast

A new report from WPVI-TV says Shore summer rentals are seeing an early surge, with travelers booking well ahead of the season. Property owners in towns like Ocean Grove, Brigantine, Wildwood Crest, and Lavallette are already advertising “book now” offers for Summer 2026. Some listings are up and active before winter has even loosened its grip. That tells a story. Owners expect demand, and renters do not want to wait around and hope their favorite week is still open.

It tracks with what travel sites are seeing more broadly. A roundup from PureWow highlighting summer weekend getaways from New York City leans heavily on Shore points and easy coastal escapes. The Jersey Shore is not just a regional habit anymore. It is a destination that people plan for, sometimes a year out.

Why families are booking beach houses earlier each year

There are practical reasons for that. Inventory is tight in the most popular towns. Families want specific weeks. Some need pet-friendly places, others want walkability to the beach or a short stroll to town. Wait too long and the choice narrows. Nobody wants to settle for a place they kind of like when the whole point is to look forward to that week all year.

There is also the less pleasant reality that scammers circle popular rental markets. WABC-TV recently ran tips on avoiding summer rental scams, from verifying ownership to never wiring money without a contract. Booking early through reputable platforms or directly with known owners gives some breathing room to double-check details before sending a deposit.

ALSO SEE: Teens may no longer need beach tags at some Jersey Shore towns

Cape May lifeboat | photo by EJ Cape May lifeboat | photo by EJ loading...

From Long Branch to Cape May: picking your perfect NJ beach town

My wife and I love the Shore, and we have done our homework over the years. We have stayed in Long Branch, LBI, Atlantic City, Ocean City, Strathmere, Sea Isle City, Avalon, North Wildwood, Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, and Cape May. Each town has its own rhythm. Long Branch has energy and great restaurants. LBI feels like a classic beach postcard. Cape May has history around every corner. Wildwood Crest gives that wide beach and room to spread out. There are so many choices it can be hard to decide where to start.

That is part of the fun, but it is also why waiting too long can be a mistake. Some people start booking their place right after the first of the year. We are already more than halfway through February, and time seems to move faster every year. Blink and it is spring. Blink again and the boardwalk lights are on.

Now is the time to start looking. Lock in a week, or a couple of long weekends if that works better. Read the listings carefully. Ask questions. Make sure the contract is clear. Then relax knowing the hard part is done.

Summer at the Jersey Shore is not complicated. It is mornings with coffee on a porch, afternoons with sand in the car, nights that stretch a little longer than usual. The earlier that week is circled on the calendar, the better it feels. See you at the shore!

LOOK: See America's 50 Best Beach Towns Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut. Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton





