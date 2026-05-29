For the third consecutive year, the Wildwoods have been ranked the No. 1 beach in New Jersey. These scenic, free beaches also earned a spot in the Top 10 of USA Today’s 2026 Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.

The annual awards are curated by a panel of travel experts and decided by readers, making the recognition both credible and crowd-approved.

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Where are the Wildwoods beaches?

Located at the southern tip of New Jersey, the Wildwoods feature a 5-mile stretch of clean, spacious beaches spanning North Wildwood, Wildwood, and Wildwood Crest.

Known for their wide shoreline, these beaches offer plenty of room for sunbathing, swimming, and relaxing along the coast.

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One of the biggest draws? They are completely free. Visitors do not need to purchase a beach badge, making the Wildwoods an affordable summer destination that has attracted generations of families and friends.

Beyond the sand, Wildwood is also home to its famous boardwalk, which was recently named the best in the country for the second consecutive year in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

SEE ALSO: The best 3 beaches in NJ for peace and quiet

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There is more to do in the Wildwoods

There is no shortage of entertainment throughout the season. Major events include the Barefoot Country Music Festival (June 18–21, 2026) and the Wildwoods Airshow (Sept. 12–13, 2026), along with championship tournaments in soccer, lacrosse, baseball, beach volleyball, and beach field hockey.

Visitors can also enjoy free live music, fireworks, and a variety of other family-friendly events all adding to the appeal of an already free beach experience.

Whether you are planning a day trip, weekend getaway, or mini vacation, the Wildwoods offers an affordable and memorable Jersey Shore escape.

For more information, visit Wildwoods, New Jersey - The Best Place To Visit, Vacation and Dine

Windfarm projects proposed for NJ coast — and what they might look like These are the wind energy projects approved for and planned for the ocean off the coasts of New Jersey and New York. While the projects have the support of officials who say they will stimulate the local economy and create renewable energy to power millions of homes, many coastal residents have raised concerns about how the projects will impact tourism and the environment.

The gallery includes competing photosimulations — those on file with the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and those recently commissioned by a group opposed to the wind farm development. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut. Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton

Stunning Jersey Shore rentals, steps from the beach Here are 10 houses along New Jersey's coastline for an Insta-ready beachfront staycation. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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