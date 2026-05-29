These free New Jersey beaches rank among the best in the state and the nation
For the third consecutive year, the Wildwoods have been ranked the No. 1 beach in New Jersey. These scenic, free beaches also earned a spot in the Top 10 of USA Today’s 2026 Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.
The annual awards are curated by a panel of travel experts and decided by readers, making the recognition both credible and crowd-approved.
Where are the Wildwoods beaches?
Located at the southern tip of New Jersey, the Wildwoods feature a 5-mile stretch of clean, spacious beaches spanning North Wildwood, Wildwood, and Wildwood Crest.
Known for their wide shoreline, these beaches offer plenty of room for sunbathing, swimming, and relaxing along the coast.
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One of the biggest draws? They are completely free. Visitors do not need to purchase a beach badge, making the Wildwoods an affordable summer destination that has attracted generations of families and friends.
Beyond the sand, Wildwood is also home to its famous boardwalk, which was recently named the best in the country for the second consecutive year in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.
SEE ALSO: The best 3 beaches in NJ for peace and quiet
There is more to do in the Wildwoods
There is no shortage of entertainment throughout the season. Major events include the Barefoot Country Music Festival (June 18–21, 2026) and the Wildwoods Airshow (Sept. 12–13, 2026), along with championship tournaments in soccer, lacrosse, baseball, beach volleyball, and beach field hockey.
Visitors can also enjoy free live music, fireworks, and a variety of other family-friendly events all adding to the appeal of an already free beach experience.
Whether you are planning a day trip, weekend getaway, or mini vacation, the Wildwoods offers an affordable and memorable Jersey Shore escape.
For more information, visit Wildwoods, New Jersey - The Best Place To Visit, Vacation and Dine
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Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.
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