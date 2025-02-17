Done deal: Wildwoods Thunder Over the Ocean Airshow is a go

☑️ “Wildwoods Thunder Over the Ocean Airshow" takes flight early September

WILDWOOD — A new airshow at the Jersey Shore is a step closer to becoming a reality in September.

The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Authority (GWTA) board gave final approval Thursday night, making the “Wildwoods Thunder Over the Ocean Airshow" a go for Friday, Sept. 5 with practice flights and the actual show Saturday, Sept. 6 over the boardwalk, according to spokesman Ben Rose. All that needs to be done is a contract to be signed with Dave Schultz AirShows, aka "The Airboss," and past producer of the Atlantic City Air Show.

Rose said the show is not intended to replace the Atlantic City show, which was canceled in 2024 and won't return until 2026, according to Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber. The cancellations had a major impact on the tourism business.

"We looked at that. We know that some of our hotels were complaining because the air show was canceled because they get an economic benefit from it. People do stay in the Wildwoods and travel up to Atlantic City for the air show," Rose told New Jersey 101.5. "So we looked at this major economic impact that has gone away for two years in a row now and we decided we're going to bring it to the Wildwoods and have an air show."

What's the lineup?

One of the differences between Wildwood and Atlantic City is the beach.

"We do have a lot of space on the beach and we have bleachers for seating I think that seats up to 3000 people, plus there'll be numerous VIP viewing areas on all five of the piers. Plus every hotel will have viewing areas, VIP viewing areas. WViewing wise it's going to be a tremendous you know area to watch an air show," Rose said.

The GWTA is also working on putting together the lineup for its inaugural show. This year it won't have the star power of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds or the Navy's Blue Angels.

"I know the 'Airboss' right now is in negotiations with other jet teams to replace them, and of course, you'll have the normal flyovers and the major military jets flying over. The Golden Knights Parachute Team is already booked and contracted. A number of aerobatic aircraft and shows. So they're about 70% finished in putting the lineup together," Rose said.

The Thunderbirds will visit New Jersey as headliners of the Power in the Pines open house and air show May 17 and 18 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. Both shows are free to attend.

