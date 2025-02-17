NJ teacher gets Secret Service attention after social media post

💻 The threat made in private posts by an EHT High School teacher

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Secret Service says it is aware of a social media post by a New Jersey high school teacher.

Screenshots posted on the TikTok account of the group Wake Up NJ says Fred Wilson, a teacher in Egg Harbor Township, posted a Facebook comment saying that "assassination is at least a talking point." It also includes a meme that says "f**k Trump and f**k you for voting for him."

Wake Up NJ said the teacher posted under the name "Frederick Norby," whose account is no longer visible.

Secret Service Agent in Charge Hazel Cerra would not comment on a specific investigation but said they take all threats seriously.

“The U.S. Secret Service is aware of the incident involving comments made online by a teacher in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey,” Cerra said in an email. “As a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence. We can say, however, that the Secret Service takes all threats related to our protectees seriously.”

Egg Harbor Township police Capt. Cherie Burgan told NJ.com that the public should not to jump to conclusions about what was posted. Burgan acknowledged an email from New Jersey 101.5 but did not have additional comment.

Egg Harbor Township schools Superintendent Kim Gruccio said the district is aware of "the social media post that is circulating from one of our high school teachers."

"We take comments about and suggestions of violence very seriously. The district is cooperating with law enforcement and is conducting an investigation; however, as this is a personnel matter under New Jersey law, I cannot comment further at this time," Gruccio said.

