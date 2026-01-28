✈️ Breeze Airways is the third commercial airline to serve Atlantic City

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Flyers who use Atlantic City International Airport will have a third option with the addition of a new airline starting in the spring.

The South Jersey Transportation Authority announced Wednesday that Breeze Airways will begin flights in May and June to Charleston, South Carolina, and Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina. Fares start at $39 one way. Starting in June, passengers can fly to Tampa through Raleigh without changing planes. The airline's website is already booking flights.

"We're excited to get into Atlantic City. With our offering we think that will really appeal to the people of Atlantic City, both coming into Atlantic City and the people leaving Atlantic City," Breeze spokesman Bud Hafer said during the announcement.

Airline founder and CEO David Neeleman was unable to attend the announcement due to the weather.

Special events are planned in Raleigh and Charleston to promote the new flights, although details were not disclosed during the briefing.

Growing demand for South Jersey air travel

SJTA Executive Director Stephen F. Dougherty said Charleston and Raleigh are two destinations growing in popularity for business and family travel.

“For an airport of our size, expanding service in a way that directly benefits our passengers is especially meaningful, and this announcement reflects our continued focus on delivering a simple, accessible, and customer-friendly travel experience," Dougherty said.

Breeze began flying in 2021 and operates seasonal nonstop routes between over cities in 30 states using a brand-new fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft

Breeze joins Allegiant and Spirit in offering regular commercial service from America's Playground. Allegiant began flying from Atlantic City in December. Spirit has flown from Atlantic City since 1992. The airline, which has continued flying despite financial struggles, closed a crew base at the airport in 2024 for 157 pilots and crew members who began and ended their shifts.

