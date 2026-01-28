Flash fire in Berkeley injures 7 in just seconds — juvenile faces arson charges

🔥A juvenile was charged in a Berkeley Township New Year's Eve flash fire

🔥A Ring camera captured the entire incident

🔥Victims were treated and released at hospitals within hours

BERKELEY — A juvenile was charged with arson in a backyard New Year’s Eve flash fire that injured seven.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said the juvenile repeatedly poured gasoline from a 5-gallon can onto the fire at the home on North Trenton Avenue in around 8 p.m., which caused the sudden and intense fire that lasted several seconds.

Two of the victims were taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River by first responders, while parents took a third victim to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. All were treated and released within several hours, according to Billhimer.

Ring video helps investigators build arson case

Ring video from the back porch of the home captured the incident and supported statements to investigators by the victims and the suspect.

The juvenile, whose age was not disclosed, was charged with six counts of arson.

