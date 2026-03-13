🚨 Police warn that fraudsters posing as federal agents are targeting Rutgers affiliates with threatening phone calls demanding payment.

NEWARK — There’s a new scam alert, and this one is targeting a university in New Jersey.

Police said several cases of telephone and electronic fraud have been reported on the Rutgers-Newark campus, targeting Rutgers affiliates.

In these incidents, victims reported being contacted by a stranger posing as a federal law enforcement officer. The impersonator falsely claimed the victim had committed legal violations and demanded immediate payment to avoid arrest.

Victims were then instructed to purchase gift cards and send the card numbers electronically as “payment.”

Once the payments were sent, the suspect stopped all communication.

Gift card payment demand a major red flag in phone fraud scams

There were a few cases, however, where a second individual later contacted the victim, falsely claiming additional municipal law violations and demanding more money.

Police warn: No law enforcement agency demands gift cards or cryptocurrency

Rutgers police are reminding everyone that no legitimate law enforcement agency will ever ask anyone to purchase gift cards, prepaid cards, or cryptocurrency as a means of payment for violations, fees, or administrative tasks. Requests of this kind are almost always scams.

“If anyone asks you for gift card numbers, PINs, or cryptocurrency, immediately end the conversation—it is a scam,” police warned.

Always verify claims independently by contacting the agency directly, rather than relying on phone numbers or information provided by the caller.

For crime prevention resources, please visit the Rutgers Public Safety website or call the RUPD Detective Bureau at 973-972-6394.

