🚓 A car slammed into a utility pole, sparked a fire and flipped onto its side late Wednesday night, according to Gloucester Township police.

⚡ The crash severed wires and knocked out electricity for about 400 residents in Gloucester County.

🍺 Police tracked down the suspected driver a short distance away.

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A hit-and-run crash led to a DWI arrest in Gloucester County.

On Wednesday, March 11, just before 10 p.m., the Gloucester Township police were dispatched to Old Black Horse Pike and Oak Avenue in Blackwood for a report of a hit-and-run.

A man was arrested for DWI following a hit and run crash in Gloucester Township (Photo Credit: Chews Landing Fire Department and Blenheim Fire Company) A man was arrested for DWI following a hit and run crash in Gloucester Township (Photo Credit: Chews Landing Fire Department and Blenheim Fire Company) loading...

Violent Blackwood crash knocks down utility pole, sparks fire

But when officers, along with fire department members from the township, Chews Landing, and Blenheim got there, they found more than that.

A car was lying on its side after it apparently struck and severed a utility pole, bringing down wires, sparking an apparent fire, and then overturned.

Driver and passenger flee hit-and-run crash scene

The occupants ran from the scene before the police arrived. However, quick-thinking witnesses were able to give police a description of the driver and his passenger.

Gloucester Township police make DWI arrest after crash

Both people were found a short distance away on Route 168. The driver, identified as Alan B. Cooper, 38, of Blackwood, was suspected of DWI and arrested.

He was processed and released, pending a court date.

The damage to the utility pole resulted in 400 residents losing power.

“This crash should be a reminder that safe driving protects not only you, but every family sharing our roadways. Please slow down, stay alert, and never drive while under the influence. One decision can make all the difference and not overturn anyone’s lives,” said Gloucester Township Police Chief Anthony Minosse.

He also reminded the public that if you’re on the road and you see a suspected drunk driver, please call 911 immediately to report it.

