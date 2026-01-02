🔥 A flash fire flared up late on New Year's Eve

🔥 Officials say 7 juveniles were injured by the flames

🔥 Identity of homeowner not disclosed

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP — Seven juveniles were burned by a flash fire from an outdoor fire pit on New Year's Eve, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said the group was at a home on North Trenton Avenue around 10 p.m. when the fire flared up. Two of the victims were taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River by first responders while the parents of a third victim took the victim to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. All have been treated and released, according to Billhimer.

Teens rushed to hospitals after flash fire

The other four were released to their parents and did not seek medical treatment. No one has been charged. Billhimer did not disclose the identity of the homeowner or if adults were present.

The cause of the flash fire remains under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Arson Squad, Berkeley Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom