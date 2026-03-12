🚨2 women were charged with prostitution after police investigated a massage parlor

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — Two women who work at a massage parlor that promises a "happy ending" on its website face prostitution charges.

Township police said Cuie Chen, 50, and Wen Juin Zhou, 60, were arrested at Waterfall Therapy at the Festival Mall in Mays Landing following a "lengthy and detailed investigation" into "allegations of prostitution occurring at the establishment."

Chen, who lives in Queens, and Zhou, of Hamilton, were charged with third-degree prostitution and third-degree conspiracy to commit prostitution. Both were released on summonses.

The business on its website in small letters offers an "Asian Massag (sic) and Happy Ending." A similar offer is made on its Google listing.

Chen and Zhou have a court appearance on April 8 in Atlantic Superior Court.

