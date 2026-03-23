🚨Pedestrian killed in Morristown crosswalk after being dragged over 50 feet

🚨Driver ran away after seeing the victim under the vehicle, police say

🚨Suspect, charged with leaving the scene, still at large

MORRISTOWN — The driver of a work truck that ran over and fatally crushed a pedestrian is still wanted by police after he ran from the scene on Friday morning.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Wilson “Adrian” Morocho-Necta, 33, who was driving a Dodge Ram pickup that hit a person in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Sussex Avenue at Speedwell Place just before 7 a.m.

Surveillance video from a nearby residence shows Morocho-Necta dragging the victim more than 50 feet before stopping. He got out of the pickup, saw the victim pinned underneath and then ran away, officials said. The victim was pronounced dead at Morristown Medical Center.

The identity of the victim was not disclosed by Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll. Morocho-Necta was not in custody as of Monday morning.

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Map shows location of Sussex Ave and Speedwell Place in Morristown Map shows the location of Sussex Ave and Speedwell Place in Morristown (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

Suspect charged, still at large

Morristown Green reports that Morocho-Necta was driving a vehicle for MC Home Improvements & Construction of Mountainside. The company's owner told Morristown Green that he was “mortified” at the incident. He is cooperating with the police.

Morocho-Necta is charged with second-degree leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and third-degree endangering an injured victim by leaving the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Morristown Police at

973-538-2200 or Morris County Crimestoppers 973-267-2255.

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