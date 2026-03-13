🚨East Windsor police say a spa was secretly running a prostitution operation

🚨Officers seized more than $10,000 cash and 'designer drugs'during a raid<

🚨Another NJ spa was accused this week of offering 'happy endings'

EAST WINDSOR — A massage parlor in the same shopping center as a family restaurant was a front for prostitution and illegal drugs, according to police.

East Windsor police said an investigation of the EZ Health Spa in the the Route 33 Medical Plaza found the business was a cover for a prostitution operation. During a search, officers found "indications that prostitution was occurring and the business was illegitimate."

Officers also found four sacks of what they believed to be designer bags and $10,182 in cash.

The plaza is located next to an IHOP and a Dunkin'. There is a townhouse neighborhood behind the plaza.

Google reviews of EZ Health Spa Google reviews of EZ Health Spa (Canva) loading...

Jinfang Zheng, 40, and Zhanzhen Liu, 36, both of Queens, were charged with prostitution. Peng Xiaofang, 40, also of Queens, was charged with possession of imitation drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. All three were released on complaint summonses.

EZ Health is the second reported "massage parlor" to be busted as a front for prostitution this week.

Two women who work at Waterfall Therapy in the Mays Landing section of Hamilton face prostitution charges face prostitution charges following an investigation into "allegations of prostitution occurring at the establishment."

Waterfall Therapy promises a "happy ending" on its website for its customers.

Message offering an Message offering an "Asian Messag (sic) with Happy Ending" on the website for Waterfall Therapy in Hamilton loading...

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