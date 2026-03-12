Someone in Trenton just won the biggest Jersey Cash 5 jackpot in history — and here's my theory on where to buy your ticket!

I've been watching New Jersey lottery winners for a long time, and I've noticed something. The really big wins — the ones that make you stop scrolling — almost never happen at the giant chain stores. They happen at the little places. The neighborhood spots. The convenience stores you've driven past a hundred times without stopping.

Tuesday night, someone in Mercer County matched all five numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 drawing and walked away with $3,402,434 — the largest jackpot in the game's history. The winning ticket was sold at Quick Stop Food Market, 881 Chamber Street in Trenton. Not a Wawa. Not a ShopRite. A neighborhood quick stop on Chamber Street.

I rest my case.

The record that finally fell — and why it got so big

The reason this jackpot climbed so high is simple: nobody had won for a while. The game went 16 straight drawings without a jackpot winner, which meant the prize pool kept rolling over and growing each time. By the time Tuesday's numbers came up, it had become the biggest prize in Jersey Cash 5 history — and someone at a Trenton convenience store had the winning ticket in their pocket.

The retailer gets a $2,000 bonus for selling it. Not a bad Tuesday for Chamber Street.

Why the smaller games deserve more attention

I've always had a soft spot for the games that don't make national headlines — the Jersey Cash 5, the scratch-offs, the daily draws. The odds are dramatically better. Jersey Cash 5 jackpot odds run about one in 1.2 million, compared to roughly one in 300 million for Powerball. You're still not winning. But you're losing much more slowly.

And when you do win, it's life-changing money without the circus that comes with a $500 million Powerball prize.

The Ocean County couple who proved anything is possible

If you need more convincing, consider what happened to one Ocean County couple last year. They bought their tickets at the Fischer Bay Exxon in Toms River — another one of those out-of-the-way spots — and hit a $1 million scratch-off prize in April. Then, a few months later, they came back and won $3 million on a Jackpot Millions scratch-off from the same station. The combined odds of both top-prize wins? Roughly one in two trillion. For context, that's approximately the odds of flipping a coin and getting heads 41 times in a row.

And in Middlesex County, a lucky player matched all five numbers in a Jersey Cash 5 drawing earlier this year and took home just under $2 million — ticket purchased at South River Convenience Store. Another small shop. Another life changed.

My completely unscientific but firmly held lottery theory

There's no data behind this. No algorithm. No lottery expert endorsing it. But my theory is this: skip the chains and the big box stores. Find the dusty little gas station, the family-run convenience store, the neighborhood deli that's been there since 1987. Buy your ticket there.

The big wins keep happening in those places. Maybe it's luck. Maybe it's volume. Maybe it's something in the air at a Trenton quick stop on a Tuesday night.

Either way, somebody on Chamber Street is having a very good week.

Proud to be New Jersey.