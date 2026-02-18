Here are the top stories on NJ 101.5 for Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

Egg Harbor Township man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in 2023 Kevin Dorsey pleads guilty to killing Charlena Burnett (ACPO, lifecelebration.com)

A 53-year-old Atlantic County man with a lengthy criminal past has admitted to killing his girlfriend in a domestic violence shooting over two years ago.

On Feb. 11, Kevin Dorsey, of Egg Harbor Township, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and certain persons not to possess a handgun in the death of Charlena Burnett.

Under a plea deal, he would face a recommended sentence of 20 years in state prison. He would have to serve 17 before being eligible for parole.

Dorsey admitted that on Oct. 26, 2023, he fired a gun five times into a bedroom closet in his Egg Harbor Township residence. Burnett was inside the closet and was killed, police said.

Scores of dead geese have been found around NJ including at Monmouth County Parks (Monmouth County Parks System via Facebook/AP)

⬛ Avian flu is suspected for scores of dead geese around New Jersey

Scores of dead Canada geese have been found throughout New Jersey.

Park Rangers have observed dead and infirm Canada Geese in some Monmouth County Parks System parks. Avian flu is suspected. Officials with the parks system said on Facebook they are working with state wildlife biologists to assess the extent of the outbreak. Visitors are urged not to touch dead or sick birds.

Officials in Hainesport said multiple sick and dead geese were found in the area. Dead geese were also found near the Environmental Center off Lord Stirling Road in Basking Ridge and Duke Island Park in Bridgewater, NJ.com reports.

In Pitman, Gloucester County, officials issued a statement saying that Betty Park and Alcyon Park were closed due to the discovery of dead birds, too.

Brianna Mohr on her recent adventures. (via "brimohr" on Instagram)

A 21-year-old adventure-seeking young woman from Ocean County died tragically on Thursday after sliding off a trail on New York state's highest mountain.

Brianna Mohr, accompanied until the end by her dog, called 911 for help and clung on as long as she could. But ultimately, rescuers were unable to reach her in time before the bitter cold claimed her life in the Adirondacks.

Friends say the Brick resident loved the outdoors and was an avid hiker. Her Instagram page is full of photos of her with her dog visiting breathtaking rugged terrains across North America.

New York State Forest Rangers said Mohr called 911 around 3 p.m. after slipping off the trail near the summit of Mount Marcy.

After nearly four hours, a ranger located Mohr with her dog, which was still alive. Bad weather conditions prevented her body from being removed until Friday morning, according to the rangers. New York State Police said an autopsy determined Mohr's cause of death was hypothermia.

Bruce Springsteen In Concert Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Hope you have plenty of money for tickets, Springnuts.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are going on tour in 2026.

According to the Boss’s official website, dates have been posted for what is being billed as the “Land of Hope and Dreams American” Tour.

So far, 20 dates have been announced.

The tour kicks off in Minneapolis at The Target Center on March 31, and concludes in Washington, D.C. at Nationals Park on May 27.

In between, there are dates scheduled for New Jersey, New York, and Philadelphia.

April 20 – Newark (Prudential Center)

May 5 – Belmont Park, New York, (UBS Arena)

May 8 – Philadelphia (Xfinity Mobile Arena)

May 11 and May 16 – New York, New York (MSG)

May 14 – Brooklyn, New York (Barclays Center)

Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 21 for most venues.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 21 for most venues.

