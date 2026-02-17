☑️ A 21-year-old Brick woman died in the Adirondacks after slipping off a trail

A 21-year-old adventure-seeking young woman from Ocean County died tragically on Thursday after sliding off a trail on New York state's highest mountain.

Brianna Mohr, accompanied until the end by her dog, called 911 for help and clung on as long as she could. But ultimately, rescuers were unable to reach her in time before the bitter cold claimed her life in the Adirondacks.

October 2024 post on Instagram (via "brimohr" on Instagram)

'Thankful for experiences and opportunities' — October 2024 caption on this Instagram selfie

Friends say the Brick resident loved the outdoors and was an avid hiker. Her Instagram page is full of photos of her with her dog visiting breathtaking rugged terrains across North America.

A 2023 post by Brianna Mohr (via "brimohr" on Instagram)

"Pretty lil mountain lady!!!!" one person said in a comment on a 2023 selfie of a beaming Mohr overlooking Acadia National Park in Maine.

Her destinations included New Hampshire's Mount Washington, Moosehead Lake in Maine, Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, the New River Gorge in West Virginia, San Francisco and Canyonlands National Park in Utah.

Brianna Mohr at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in a 2023 photo. (via "brimohr" on Instagram)

Rescuers scramble in response to 911 call

New York State Forest Rangers said Mohr called 911 around 3 p.m. after slipping off the trail near the summit of Mount Marcy.

Rangers said they used a snowmobile and a UTV to go after the 2022 graduate of Brick Memorial, while New York State police sent a helicopter with a hoist. Low cloud cover, however, prevented the rangers in the chopper from locating Mohr. They then took to the ground near the Marcy Dam Outpost to continue the search.

Map shows location of Mount Marcy Dam on Mount Marcy in the Adirondacks in New York State

Conditions prevent quick recovery

After nearly four hours, a ranger located Mohr with her dog, which was still alive. Bad weather conditions prevented her body from being removed until Friday morning, according to the rangers. New York State Police said an autopsy determined Mohr's cause of death was hypothermia.

Brianna Mohr at Mt. Willard New Hampshire in a 2024 photo. (via "brimohr" on Instagram)

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said temperatures would vary greatly with elevation, but the Lake Placid weather station reported a high of 19 degrees that day. There were already 2 to 3 feet of snow on the ground before snow showers dropped a few more inches on Thursday.

