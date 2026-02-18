☑️ Historic Ocean County racetrack New Egypt Speedway is listed for $8.5M

☑️ The 80-year-old track is being marketed as a turnkey motorsports facility

☑️ The track will not open for the 2026 season

PLUMSTED — An Ocean County race track can be yours for $8.5 million.

Owner Fred Vahlsing announced in December that the 80-year-old New Egypt Speedway would not open for the 2026 season and that he was looking to sell. While the announcement said that Vahlsing would consider a buyer or another party to operate the track, there have been no updates from the track.

The listing for the track was posted on Feb. 4 by Action USA Jay Robert Realtors. According to a letter to prospective buyers, the property is pitched as a "turnkey fully operational motorsports facility" that includes all the equipment needed to continue as a racetrack.

"It's modern layout, competitive racing surface and established reputuation make it a destination venue for racers, fans and promoters alike," the letter says, adding that an opportunity like this is "exceedingly rare." The property also offers the opportunity to "broaden event programming" and attract regional and national touring series.

Building at New Egypt Speedway Building at New Egypt Speedway (Courtesy Action USA Jay Robert Realtors) loading...

Grandstand at New Egypt Speedway Grandstand at New Egypt Speedway (Courtesy Action USA Jay Robert Realtors) loading...

Listing pitches ‘turnkey’ New Jersey motorsports facility

The track could also be an investment property and "ownership of a well-known brand and legacy venue with deep community ties and future growth potential."

Jay R. Ricigliano, president of Action USA Jay Robert Realtors told New Jersey 101.5 there has already been some interest in the track.

"I have a couple people that have called about it," Ricigliano said, adding that they want to keep the track open.

Track at New Egypt Speedway Track at New Egypt Speedway (courtesyAction USA Jay Robert Realtors) loading...

New Jersey racing scene faces closures, controversy and change

The sale comes as the racing business has run into some bumps in recent years. Atco Dragway closed suddenly in July 2023, while Raceway Park in Englishtown is threatened by plans to turn the site into affordable housing.

Management of Wall Stadium Speedway changed hands in January from longtime operators the Krasuse family to Rik Ratchet and Freddie Archer. Ratchet announced ambitious plans to "build an entertainment venue that just happens to be a racetrack" with a " new respectful culture and retro vibe that takes us into the future."

The transition was soured when previous general manager Emily Krause locked herself in an office and refused to come out. Krause was removed by police and was charged with defiant trespass and obstruction.

