🚧 Multiple sinkholes opened at a Phillipsburg intersection

🚧 The road opened under a dump truck carrying asphalt to be used for repairs

🚧 Officials declared a state of emergency to expedite repairs to the road

PHILLIPSBURG — A dump truck working on sinkhole repairs got swallowed by a third sinkhole, prompting an emergency declaration by this Warren County municipality.

Two sinkholes opened up Monday near the intersection of Lewis Street and Summit Avenue, swallowing a car and a garbage truck, according to police. The second sinkhole damaged a New Jersey Aqua water line, temporarily affecting water service. Both vehicles were removed.

As repairs continued on Tuesday, the street collapsed under an asphalt-carrying dump truck around 1 p.m. The dump truck sank into the hole and came in contact with another water line, according to New Jersey Aqua spokeswoman Amanda Burge.

Dump truck swallowed up by a sinkhole at Summit and Lewis in Phillipsburg Tues, Feb. 17, 2026 Dump truck swallowed up by a sinkhole at Summit and Lewis in Phillipsburg Tues, Feb. 17, 2026 (Courtesy Nester Video Production) loading...

Freeze–thaw cycle blamed for sinkholes

Until the dump truck is removed, the water line cannot be repaired. Compounding the problem is that the hole continues to grow, making it dangerous to bring in more equipment.

The town has declared a state of emergency in order to access additional resources and assistance quickly to make repairs.

Phillipsburg police said that the current freeze-thaw cycle of temperatures above freezing during the day and below freezing at night can lead to potholes forming in roads. Residents were asked to report any streets they notice suddenly sinking, heaving, or with sudden depressions.

Pictures courtesy Nester Video Production

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom