🚛 Tractor-trailer crash spilled peanut butter M&Ms across Route 80

⏱️ Cleanup took about two hours before the highway reopened

🚒 No injuries were reported

KNOWLTON — A tractor-trailer rear-ended another on Route 80 Monday night, causing a load of M&M packages to spill all over the highway.

State Police Trooper Christopher Postorino said the Cascadia truck carrying the candy had an issue with one of its tires at 10:17 p.m., causing the driver to lose control and hit a truck parked on the shoulder two miles from the Delaware Water Gap bridge.

The Cascadia overturned, tearing open the side of the trailer, dumping boxes of bagged peanut butter M&Ms on the highway.

Truck after spilling its load of M&Ms on Route 80 west 9/15/25 Truck after spilling its load of M&Ms on Route 80 west 9/15/25 (Knowlton Twp. Fire and Rescue Company #1 - Station 41 ) loading...

Cleanup closes Route 80 for two hours

Initial reports of a fire at the crash scene were unfounded, according to Postorino.

Knowlton Fire and Rescue Co. 1-Station 41 said it took about two hours for the boxes to be cleaned up and the road to be reopened. The drivers of both trucks refused treatment

It's not clear how the spilled candy was disposed of or how much candy was being transported. The Warren County Department of Health was notified about a crash involving food products.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom