If disgraced Congressman George Santos can be believed (and there have been rare instances of that), he has been restricted to solitary confinement at a New Jersey prison for his own protection.

Santos, 36, is serving a seven-year prison term at FCI Fairton in Cumberland County after convictions on federal fraud charges. He was also expelled from Congress.

FCI Fairton is a medium security federal prison operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

In a rambling hand-written letter mailed to the South Shore Press, Santos claims he has been the subject of death threats and was moved to solitary confinement.

"Here at FCI Fairton," Santos writes, "They have a funny way of 'protecting' you. They send you to the same exact place under the same conditions they send people who break the rules. The SHU is mainly used to create deterrence, but here they also use it to torture people."

U.S. Rep. George Santos leaves the federal courthouse in Central Islip, N.Y., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Santos pleaded not guilty to charges alleging a financial fraud at the heart of a political campaign built on dubious boasts about his personal wealth and business success.

Santos says in his letter that he wanted to ignore the threats, but his lawyer "ignored me and notified the facility warden, and alas, panic started."

Accusations of deplorable condition at FCI Fairton

George Santos claims he is being "tortured every day" as an inmate at FCI Fairton.

"So you all can understand my situation, the Box I’m in is 15x17 ft., extremely dirty with no ventilation, with musty, dirty air, and my only source of drinking water comes from the top of my toilet," Santos wrote in his letter.

"The shower only runs ice-cold water, and showers are only extended 3 times a week, with soap that does not lather or foam on recycled underwear from other inmates. There is no dignity, no humanity in this place."

Officials with the Federal Bureau of Prisons have not commented could not immediately be reached for comment.

READ MORE: NJ mayor and township face backlash over Charlie Kirk flag decision

Santos renewed his plea for President Donald Trump to pardon him or commute his sentence.

"The only hope I have is that President Trump will see this and take me out of this horrid situation and let me go back to my family," Santos wrote.

The Trump administration has made no mention of providing any assistance to Santos.

