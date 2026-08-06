Whether it's taking the stairs instead of the elevator or parking at the far end of the supermarket parking lot, people are finding little ways to get their steps in. And I'm now one of those people.

Get our free mobile app

I've started paying closer attention to my Health app after noticing one day that I hadn't even reached 1,000 steps! It made me completely rethink how much I was actually moving. Now it's become a little challenge for myself. Every day, I try to get more steps than I did the day before.

How Many Steps A Day Do Most Americans Actually Walk?

A new State of Walking report looked at the average number of steps people take each day across the country. New York came in at the top with an average of nearly 7,000 daily steps, followed by California, Oregon, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Photo by Chris Hardy on Unsplash Photo by Chris Hardy on Unsplash

How Active Are We Here In New Jersey?

How does New Jersey compare to other parts of the country? In Newark, people average 6,603 steps a day, which is a pretty good amount, given that the study set a 7,000-step benchmark.

Read More: New Jersey’s sleep habits: Are you getting enough rest?

On average, women logged 28% fewer daily steps than men, according to the report, and older adults outpaced Gen Z by 15% more daily steps.

With so many beautiful parks, beaches, and trails across New Jersey, there are plenty of great places to get outside and go for a walk. Check out the list below of some of the best walking and hiking spots in the Garden State.

10 of the best walking & hiking spots in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson