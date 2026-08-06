Whether it's taking the stairs instead of the elevator or parking at the far end of the supermarket parking lot, people are finding little ways to get their steps in. And I'm now one of those people.
I've started paying closer attention to my Health app after noticing one day that I hadn't even reached 1,000 steps! It made me completely rethink how much I was actually moving. Now it's become a little challenge for myself. Every day, I try to get more steps than I did the day before.
How Many Steps A Day Do Most Americans Actually Walk?
A new State of Walking report looked at the average number of steps people take each day across the country. New York came in at the top with an average of nearly 7,000 daily steps, followed by California, Oregon, Washington, and Wisconsin.
How Active Are We Here In New Jersey?
How does New Jersey compare to other parts of the country? In Newark, people average 6,603 steps a day, which is a pretty good amount, given that the study set a 7,000-step benchmark.
Read More: New Jersey’s sleep habits: Are you getting enough rest?
On average, women logged 28% fewer daily steps than men, according to the report, and older adults outpaced Gen Z by 15% more daily steps.
With so many beautiful parks, beaches, and trails across New Jersey, there are plenty of great places to get outside and go for a walk. Check out the list below of some of the best walking and hiking spots in the Garden State.
10 of the best walking & hiking spots in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark
These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson
New Jersey's top 10 parks
Gallery Credit: Jill Croce