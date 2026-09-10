If you live in New Jersey, you are lucky. The Garden State ranks as the 15th luckiest state in America.

Why Is New Jersey Among America's Luckiest States?

You might be wondering how New Jersey got such a high luck ranking. Are we lucky because we pay high property taxes? Maybe we should count our blessings about being stuck in traffic again.

Of course, categories like that aren't going to raise our good fortune levels, but according to Action Network, some areas make the Garden State more lucky.

Photo by Judith Chambers on Unsplash Photo by Judith Chambers on Unsplash

One area where we are strong is the luck of the Irish. This study factors in the percentage of our Irish population in the state, and for that, we rank 12th.

What Is New Jersey Strongest Category For Luck

Other, more critical categories were investigated as well. For instance, the "accident deaths per 100,000 residents" in New Jersey was our strongest category. We ranked as the state with the 8th lowest.

Read More: Nearly Expired Winning NJ Lottery Ticket Found

Unfortunately, for lottery players in the Garden State, one of our weakest categories was lottery wins. We only ranked 23rd in the nation for lottery wins.

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash

But when you put all the data together, New Jersey's overall ranking makes us the 15th luckiest state in America, and that's respectable.

Which State Is The Luckiest In America?

Congratulations to the residents of New Hampshire. This study says they live in the luckiest state in America.

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Bad news for the folks who call Texas home. You are the unluckiest state in the nation. I'd start staying away from ladders, mirrors, and black cats if I were you.

New Jersey Lottery 18 "Top Dogs" for "Jersey Dog" Scratch-Off Tickets These are the 18 dogs chosen from across the state that are being featured on the New Jersey Lottery's "Top Dogs" for "Jersey Shore" Scratch-Off tickets, available starting May 4. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo