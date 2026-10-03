Lately, when music radio personalities get recognized, it's usually by the radio industry or maybe the music industry.

They might get a plaque here or there, presented by a cause or organization they helped or raised money for.

But it's extremely unusual for a state as rich with famous people as New Jersey, from all walks of life, to induct one into its Hall of Fame.

Class of 2026 inductee and NJ 101.5's own Big Joe Henry (Courtesy NJ Hall of Fame) NJ hall of fame - Class of 2026 inductee Big Joe Henry Courtesy NJ Hall of Fame

Big Joe Henry joins some legendary New Jersey company

That's what makes Big Joe Henry's induction into the New Jersey Hall of Fame on September 24th so special.

Anyone who has ever met, knows, works with or has dealt with Big Joe Henry in any way knows it's extremely well deserved. Big Joe's the real deal.

At a time when people will tell you that radio isn't what it used to be, Big Joe Henry, who plays music weekends on New Jersey 101.5 is now a member of a club that includes Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Thomas Edison, Danny DeVito, etc.

How can that be? No one listens to the radio. Wanna bet? The critics have been trying to kill radio since Guglielmo Marconi invented it.

Television was going to kill radio, then cassettes were going to kill radio, then CD's, lets not forget MTV, which opened their run with "Video Killed the Radio Star." Then it was satellite and podcasts.

The list is endless, yet radio is still here.

For over 30 years, Big Joe has been using it to both serve and entertain the people of New Jersey,

He's raised over 70 million dollars for various charities and kept us entertained with both music and jokes on the radio.

Radio is a living, breathing entity that will always be here to entertain us and keep us informed, no matter how they try to stop it.

Long live Big Joe Henry, Long live radio!!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own.

LOOK: Famous actors from New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of famous actors born in New Jersey from IMDb. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Great moments on and off-air at NJ 101.5 with Steve Trevelise Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise