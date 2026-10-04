Popular gourmet cookie chain Chip City permanently closes all locations
Another popular chain has unexpectedly shut down in the Garden State.
Chip City, known for their gourmet cookies, has closed all locations, the owners announced on their website.
They had been serving warm and tasty treats throughout states like New York, New Jersey, and Texas since 2017. Nationwide shipping was also available for those who had FOMO.
Chip City took the gourmet cookie business to the next level, with 186 classic flavors that rotated each week. All the them were hand crafted and created to be as ooey and gooey as possible.
Some were your standard choices like chocolate chip, some combined desserts to form a hybrid creation like the “Brookie,” which was a brownie cookie, while others got more ambitious like mixing cereal classics into the cookie.
Chip City has closed down all locations
Closing down all shops wasn’t easy, according to the statement made on Oct. 2.
Despite extensive efforts to stabilize our business in the face of significant macro-economic headwinds, we have made the very difficult decision to close all of our Chip City locations.
We are grateful to our dedicated employees and loyal customers who have supported us for the past 10 years.
The message came as a surprise, just the day before the brand had posted on their Instagram about their seasonal Crisp Apple Fritter Cookie, urging customers to mark their calendar for Oct. 2.
Unfortunately, that date marked the end of the Chip City era, but that's the way the cookie crumbles.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.