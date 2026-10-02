🚨A United flight from Newark had a medical issue involving a passenger in the bathroom.

🚨A 62-year-old woman reportedly spent about 90 minutes in the lavatory.

🚨 The flight landed safely and she was taken off for medical attention.

A United flight from Newark was met by medical personnel after a woman spent about 90 minutes in the bathroom during the flight.

The website acarsdrama.com, which monitors the unencrypted short text-like messages sent between ground stations and aircraft, picked up several messages about United flight 486 between Newark and Orlando on Thursday. They indicated a passenger had spent an unusually long time in one of the bathrooms on the Boeing 737 MAX 8.

“Could we get [runway 17L]? We've got a passenger in the bathroom; it's kind of an emergency,” one of the pilots said, according to liveATC.net.

Passenger reportedly sick for 90 minutes

Subsequent ACARS messages said the 62-year-old woman had been throwing up for 90 minutes. United said the flight landed safely and the woman was taken off the plane for medical attention.

United Airlines flight 486 left Newark just before 9 a.m. Thursday morning and arrived in Orlando around 11:30 a.m., according to FlightAware.com.

The plane was used for two more flights from Orlando to Cleveland and then to Denver later in the day, according to FlightAware.com.

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