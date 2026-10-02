New Jersey, how long are you willing to wait for someone who’s running late?
If you're always early or right on time, you know how frustrating it can be when sitting there watching the clock, waiting for someone who says they're right around the corner when you know they're probably still a good 30 to 45 minutes out.
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It's one thing if you're stuck on the Turnpike in bumper-to-bumper traffic because there's a really bad accident up ahead.
Things happen, and sometimes being late is completely out of your control.
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But it's another thing when you lose track of time, leave the house late, and don't really seem to consider that someone else is sitting there waiting for you.
Whether it's getting to work, meeting up with friends, or showing up for a reservation, at what point does being late officially cross the line into being rude?
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I read a recent survey that found most people think being about 15 minutes late is still acceptable, but takes it a little further and actually puts a number on when people feel like enough is enough.
According to this research, 29 minutes is the exact cutoff, and I think that's pretty generous, unless there's a text giving me a heads-up. But if I'm meeting up with a friend for coffee and she's 29 minutes late with no update, I'm rescheduling that coffee date!
How late is too late? What's your cutoff? How many minutes can someone be late before you up and leave?
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