If you're always early or right on time, you know how frustrating it can be when sitting there watching the clock, waiting for someone who says they're right around the corner when you know they're probably still a good 30 to 45 minutes out.

How Tardy Is Too Tardy For Friends

Photo by Dextar Studio on Unsplash Photo by Dextar Studio on Unsplash

It's one thing if you're stuck on the Turnpike in bumper-to-bumper traffic because there's a really bad accident up ahead.

Things happen, and sometimes being late is completely out of your control.

Photo by Samuel Girven on Unsplash Photo by Samuel Girven on Unsplash

When Does Running Late Become Genuinely Rude

But it's another thing when you lose track of time, leave the house late, and don't really seem to consider that someone else is sitting there waiting for you.

Whether it's getting to work, meeting up with friends, or showing up for a reservation, at what point does being late officially cross the line into being rude?

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I read a recent survey that found most people think being about 15 minutes late is still acceptable, but takes it a little further and actually puts a number on when people feel like enough is enough.

According to this research, 29 minutes is the exact cutoff, and I think that's pretty generous, unless there's a text giving me a heads-up. But if I'm meeting up with a friend for coffee and she's 29 minutes late with no update, I'm rescheduling that coffee date!

How late is too late? What's your cutoff? How many minutes can someone be late before you up and leave?

10 of the best breakfast spots throughout New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy