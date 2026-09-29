We all strive to find that work-life balance, but some days are definitely harder than others. Between demanding work schedules, stressful commutes, and the constant pull to check our phones, emails, and messages, it can often feel like work never really ends.

It starts with just one more minute, which turns into an extra hour, and when you finally have time to look up, you've put in two more hours of work, and you're cancelling plans for later that evening because you're completely exhausted from the workday.

Even when we're technically off the clock, we're still connected. Is it really possible to completely check out from all things work-related? We all know how important it is to step away and make time for our personal lives, but just how well are we actually balancing work and life here in the Garden State?

Work-Life Balance By State, What The Data Shows

A recent study looked at where work-life balance is best and worst in America, taking into account everything from average working hours to happiness to minimum wages and public safety.

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

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Work-Life Balance: State Rankings

So, which state came out on top? Maine took the #1 spot, followed by Washington and Illinois.

At the other end of the list, Louisiana ranked last, with Mississippi, Alabama, and Texas also near the bottom.

So where does New Jersey fall when it comes to balancing both work and home life? We actually landed at #15 on the list, puting us in the top third of the country.

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