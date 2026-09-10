Have you ever noticed that certain gas stations tend to go up in price sooner than others? I could be a station you always pass by and happen to notice daily. Or perhaps it's a popular hot spot to fuel up your vehicle.

And I'm not talking about those stations that always have a higher gas price, like the ones with garages attached for service. Those gas stations tend to have less traffic to begin with, but make up for the difference thanks to the services they offer with their garage.

I'm talking about your every day stand alone stations, or ones with convenience stores. And especially now with every competitive station raising prices thanks to surging gas costs.

One in particular I've noticed this seems to happen with is Wawa. But not just my local Wawa. Pretty much all of them that I pass by.

Wawa gas station in Lawrence Township (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) Wawa gas station in Lawrence Township

Sky High Gas Prices

As of Sept. 10, 2026, most of the Wawa gas stations I drove past were averaging around $4.49 per gallon for regular gasoline, and $5.99 for diesel. That's enough to make anyone feel strapped.

But here's the thing. Even if the competition across the street has a lower price, businesses like Wawa remain incredibly popular. And I believe it's that popularity that helps their prices jump up ahead of others first when the cost per barrel goes up.

No, I don't think it's happening on purpose. I bet it has to do with the fact that they sell out of their lower cost gasoline first (remember, gas stations have to make a profit on the gas they sell to their customers).

Tanker truck makes a delivery to Wawa on Route 1 in Lawrence 10/23/25 (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) Tanker truck makes a delivery to Wawa on Route 1 in Lawrence 10/23/25

Higher first, but also first to drop

On the flip side, popular gas stations also tend to drop first when the cost per barrel goes down. And I believe it all has to do with the reason mentioned above.

At the end of the day, every station is affected by the sudden surge of fuel. But the ones who who up first are usually the ones who have to replenish more frequently.

It doesn't mean customers will stop coming. I myself am not deterred from fueling up at my favorite station and getting my morning coffee (for the record, I love Wawa coffee).

But it does stink that, at some point, we're all going to pay more whether we like it or not. And right now, that pain at the pump really hurts (please feel free to share where you've seen the cheapest gas).

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By early September, the total was above 12,000. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for September (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of September. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.