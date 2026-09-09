It's not very often I agree with the laws our elected officials come up with. Case in point? Our plastic utensils ban. To me, that's just utterly stupid and won't solve anything. Sorry, I just don't see it having this magical transformation the state thinks is going to happen.

However, there are those situations where I find myself agreeing with the state. And one of those examples goes back to July 19, 2026. That's when New Jersey's new e-bike law went into effect. Now, you are required to register and insure your e-bike before you're allowed to ride it on our roads.

Since then, sales of e-bike across New Jersey has taken a nosedive. And it only took one month for that to happen. I'm fairly confident sales remain bleak now with the summer season in the rearview mirror.

And based on how many fewer e-bike riders I now see in New Jersey, I can't imagine sales will ever fully recover. And look, I feel for our small businesses that took the hit. It's not their fault the law restricted a vast majority of their e-bike customers.

But on that same note, it's not the states fault either. Let me explain.

E-BIKE SALES DROP IN NEW JERSEY E-BIKE SALES DROP IN NEW JERSEY

Why the customer is to blame

The whole reason we needed (yes, I said needed) an e-bike law is because enough people who were riding them had no regard for the safety of themselves or for others.

When I grew up, it was mopeds. An e-bike is nothing more than a modern day version of that. The problem with e-bikes is that far too many riders ignored the rules of the road, and that resulted in far too many accidents and fatalities in the most severe cases.

But forget our highways for a moment. Those e-bikers also didn't care about the safety of pedestrians on our walking paths. It got to the point where the state had to do something... and they did.

New Jersey's new e-bike law moves into full enforcement Sunday after a months-long grace period. (Getty images/Canva/TSQ illustration) New Jersey's new e-bike law moves into full enforcement Sunday after a months-long grace period. (Getty images/Canva/TSQ illustration)

Not every customer deserves blame

Again, I truly believe a larger percentage of e-bike riders used them safely and followed the rules of the road and trails. But as the old saying goes, it only takes one to ruin it for all.

And in the case of e-bikes, it was much more than one. It's those individuals we have to blame for plummeting sales on e-bikes, and the pain our small businesses are feeling as a result.

Not the law. The customers.

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The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.