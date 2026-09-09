Who's ready for some fall fun at Adventure Aquarium?

It's almost time for Fintastic Pumpkin Glow, and the aquarium is getting ready to GLOW with pumpkins, gourds, and plenty of fall magic!

Adventure Aquarium | Fintastic Pumpkin Glow Adventure Aquarium | Fintastic Pumpkin Glow

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Celebrate All Things Fall

From a larger-than-life candy corn installation to pumpkin painting and live underwater pumpkin carving, there's so much seasonal fun to discover. And don't miss "Bones or No Bones," where you can explore the fascinating world of animal skeletons, real X-rays, and amazing animal biofacts.

"During this fall event, guests will get the chance to see countless gourd-geous aquatically-themed displays showcased throughout the Aquarium, both floating on the surface and sunken deep below among sharks, rays, and other aquatic animals," according to the press release.

It's An Underwater Fall Adventure

As we say goodbye to summer and welcome the cozy vibes of fall, Adventure Aquarium is transforming into a glowing fall wonderland that the whole family will love.

One of the coolest highlights? Meeting members of the dive team and watching their incredible underwater pumpkin-carving skills!

Adventure Aquarium | Fintastic Pumpkin Glow Adventure Aquarium | Fintastic Pumpkin Glow

Read More: Fall fun is coming to this beloved New Jersey family attraction

I just love how Adventure Aquarium always has something fun and exciting to explore. This is such a great way to experience the aquarium while also celebrating the excitement of the season.

So if you're looking for something fun to add to your fall bucket list, “Fintastic Pumpkin Glow” opens September 18th and runs through November 1st.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, click HERE.

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