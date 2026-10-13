From the moment you get to work, it's meetings, deadlines, and go, go, go. You're being pulled in a million different directions. Some days you can barely take a sip of your coffee before you're being tasked with something else that needs to be done before you leave for the day.

Sound familiar?

Pressure To Stay Available Causing Employees To Skip Lunch

Work schedules can be so demanding that even taking a quick break for a bite to eat can seem out of reach. According to ezCater’s Lunch Report, 31% of workers say they feel overall pressure to be available during lunch hours, making it very difficult to step away from their desk for a proper lunch break.

Photo by Nielsen Ramon on Unsplash Photo by Nielsen Ramon on Unsplash

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Why Half Of Workers Skip Lunch At Least Once Weekly

And while 80% of workers agree a lunch break away from the desk can be extremely beneficial for overall job performance, 54% skip lunch entirely at least once a week.

Sometimes you just need a half-hour break to recharge and come back fresh and ready to tackle the rest of the day, but nearly 81% say inflation and higher prices have also impacted their lunch habits.

Overall, it's pretty clear, according to the report, most employees do crave connection with co-workers, enjoying lunch in the break area, and talking about non-work topics, but it's getting harder and harder to find time in the day.

These are 12 best NJ companies to work for Forbes has issued its list of Best Employers By State 2024, put together with market research firm Statista. Employees were surveyed about their own companies of 500 or more, plus places worked recently. Five of the top 15 additionally have headquarters in NJ. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022